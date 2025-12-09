Martin Brundle: Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari damaging his ‘stats and reputation’

F1 commentator Martin Brundle has warned Lewis Hamilton that his “stats and reputation” are being damaged by his nightmare Ferrari stint.

Hamilton endured a miserable first year at Ferrari, failing to finish on the podium in any of his 24 races for the team.

The seven-time world champion also set an unwanted record for consecutive Q1 exits at the end of the year.

While Ferrari failed to deliver a race-winning car – even in Charles Leclerc’s hands – Hamilton will be hoping that the new 2026 rules play more into his strengths.

Inevitably, Hamilton’s poor form – and his resigned post-session interviews – have sparked debate over his F1 future.

Hamilton will be 41 by the time the new season starts in 2026, making him the second-oldest driver on the grid.

With Hamilton comfortably the most successful driver in the sport’s history in terms of race victories, he can bow out with his head held high.

Hamilton’s motivation still stems from the eighth title he lost in 2021.

He also remains adamant that he can lead Ferrari to their first drivers’ title since 2007.

Will Hamilton retire?

Hamilton’s poor performance across the Abu Dhabi GP sparked a discussion between Brundle and Nico Rosberg.

Rosberg, Hamilton’s childhood friend and former championship-winning teammate, asked Brundle whether he thought Hamilton could retire ahead of 2026.

Rosberg said on Sky Sports: “It’s horribly tough. And that’s why, actually, Martin, do you think he might call it a day on this incredible career and retire?”

Brundle replied: “The trouble is that his stats and his reputation are not being enhanced with this.

“But I would have thought he’ll wait and see if Ferrari get it together for 2026, see how he’s going, see how they’re going, if he’s enjoying it. I think if we were asking that question a year from now, when he’s had a difficult season. I would be very surprised if he just switches it off in the winter. What do you think?”

Rosberg continued: “I think he has to continue, because he’s stopping, that’s not cool.

“He only just started this Ferrari project, and to give up in a way, after only one season, I think that doesn’t work.

“So, he has to continue and give it another shot and hope that maybe he feels comfortable and that next year’s car, and that maybe that car is also a good car, because this year’s car is not great.”

Hamilton’s focus has quickly turned to 2026, taking part in the post-season Abu Dhabi test on Tuesday.

He shared driving duties with Ferrari teammate Leclerc at the Yas Marina Circuit.

They will return to action in January as pre-season testing begins with a shakedown event in Barcelona.

