2025 F1 Abu Dhabi post-season test - Full timings and results

End-of-day results from F1 2025 post-season testing at the Yas Marina circuit.

Aston Martin’s Jak Crawford topped the timesheets in the post-season F1 test at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

All 10 F1 teams were in action for nine hours of running on Tuesday. The main purpose of the test was to try out Pirelli’s 2026 tyre range.

To give Pirelli more representative data, teams were able to run mule cars to produce the lower downforce levels expected in 2026. Mercedes trialled a unique-looking front wing design in the morning.

Crawford topped the timesheets for Aston Martin with a 1m23.766s, completing 119 laps in total. He pipped Alpine’s Paul Aron, who narrowly missed out on a 2026 F1 drive to Franco Colapinto.

Luke Browning rounded out the top three for Williams, just under two-tenths shy of Crawford’s pace. The British driver completed 129 laps in total.

Frederik Vesti got the entire day behind the wheel of the Mercedes W15 as George Russell elected to miss the test. He was fourth-fastest ahead of Ayumu Iwasa, who was in action for Racing Bulls.

Kimi Antonelli completed a whopping 157 laps, setting the sixth-best time of the day. Next up was Pato O’Ward in seventh ahead of Haas’ Ryo Hirakawa.

Dino Beganovic was the lead Ferrari in ninth, while Oscar Piastri rounded out the top 10. Lewis Hamilton ran in the afternoon, setting the 11th-fastest time.

2025 F1 world champion Lando Norris was in action for McLaren in the morning, completing 71 laps in total. Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso didn’t take part in the test.

Full timings from Abu Dhabi post-season test

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Test Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Jak CrawfordUSAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m23.766s119
2Paul AronESTBWT Alpine F1 Team1m23.847s126
3Luke BrowningGBRAtlassian Williams Racing1m23.920s129
4Frederik VestiDENMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m24.568s145
5Ayumu IwasaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m24.925s121
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m25.170s157
7Pato O'WardMEXMcLaren F1 Team1m25.418s127
8Ryo HirakawaJPNMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m25.463s121
9Dino BeganovicSWEScuderia Ferrari HP1m25.720s122
10Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m26.099s85
11Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m26.138s73
12Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m26.142s71
13Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m26.289s92
14Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m26.417s75
15Carlos SainzESPMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m26.454s76
16Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m26.505s141
17Arivd LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m26.419s139
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m26.767s78
19Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m27.004s76
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m27.433s144
21Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m27.515s111
22Kush MainiINDBWT Alpine F1 Team1m27.544s128
23Stoffel VandoorneBELAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m27.743s108
24Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m27.827s80
25Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.407s4

