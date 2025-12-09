2025 F1 Abu Dhabi post-season test - Full timings and results

Aston Martin’s Jak Crawford topped the timesheets in the post-season F1 test at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

All 10 F1 teams were in action for nine hours of running on Tuesday. The main purpose of the test was to try out Pirelli’s 2026 tyre range.

To give Pirelli more representative data, teams were able to run mule cars to produce the lower downforce levels expected in 2026. Mercedes trialled a unique-looking front wing design in the morning.

Crawford topped the timesheets for Aston Martin with a 1m23.766s, completing 119 laps in total. He pipped Alpine’s Paul Aron, who narrowly missed out on a 2026 F1 drive to Franco Colapinto.

Luke Browning rounded out the top three for Williams, just under two-tenths shy of Crawford’s pace. The British driver completed 129 laps in total.

Frederik Vesti got the entire day behind the wheel of the Mercedes W15 as George Russell elected to miss the test. He was fourth-fastest ahead of Ayumu Iwasa, who was in action for Racing Bulls.

Kimi Antonelli completed a whopping 157 laps, setting the sixth-best time of the day. Next up was Pato O’Ward in seventh ahead of Haas’ Ryo Hirakawa.

Dino Beganovic was the lead Ferrari in ninth, while Oscar Piastri rounded out the top 10. Lewis Hamilton ran in the afternoon, setting the 11th-fastest time.

2025 F1 world champion Lando Norris was in action for McLaren in the morning, completing 71 laps in total. Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso didn’t take part in the test.

Full timings from Abu Dhabi post-season test

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Test Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Jak Crawford USA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m23.766s 119 2 Paul Aron EST BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m23.847s 126 3 Luke Browning GBR Atlassian Williams Racing 1m23.920s 129 4 Frederik Vesti DEN Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m24.568s 145 5 Ayumu Iwasa JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m24.925s 121 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m25.170s 157 7 Pato O'Ward MEX McLaren F1 Team 1m25.418s 127 8 Ryo Hirakawa JPN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m25.463s 121 9 Dino Beganovic SWE Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m25.720s 122 10 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m26.099s 85 11 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m26.138s 73 12 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m26.142s 71 13 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m26.289s 92 14 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m26.417s 75 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m26.454s 76 16 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m26.505s 141 17 Arivd Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m26.419s 139 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m26.767s 78 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m27.004s 76 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m27.433s 144 21 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m27.515s 111 22 Kush Maini IND BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m27.544s 128 23 Stoffel Vandoorne BEL Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m27.743s 108 24 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m27.827s 80 25 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.407s 4

