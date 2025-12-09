2025 F1 Abu Dhabi post-season test - Full timings and results
End-of-day results from F1 2025 post-season testing at the Yas Marina circuit.
Aston Martin’s Jak Crawford topped the timesheets in the post-season F1 test at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
All 10 F1 teams were in action for nine hours of running on Tuesday. The main purpose of the test was to try out Pirelli’s 2026 tyre range.
To give Pirelli more representative data, teams were able to run mule cars to produce the lower downforce levels expected in 2026. Mercedes trialled a unique-looking front wing design in the morning.
Crawford topped the timesheets for Aston Martin with a 1m23.766s, completing 119 laps in total. He pipped Alpine’s Paul Aron, who narrowly missed out on a 2026 F1 drive to Franco Colapinto.
Luke Browning rounded out the top three for Williams, just under two-tenths shy of Crawford’s pace. The British driver completed 129 laps in total.
Frederik Vesti got the entire day behind the wheel of the Mercedes W15 as George Russell elected to miss the test. He was fourth-fastest ahead of Ayumu Iwasa, who was in action for Racing Bulls.
Kimi Antonelli completed a whopping 157 laps, setting the sixth-best time of the day. Next up was Pato O’Ward in seventh ahead of Haas’ Ryo Hirakawa.
Dino Beganovic was the lead Ferrari in ninth, while Oscar Piastri rounded out the top 10. Lewis Hamilton ran in the afternoon, setting the 11th-fastest time.
2025 F1 world champion Lando Norris was in action for McLaren in the morning, completing 71 laps in total. Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso didn’t take part in the test.
Full timings from Abu Dhabi post-season test
|2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Test Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m23.766s
|119
|2
|Paul Aron
|EST
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m23.847s
|126
|3
|Luke Browning
|GBR
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m23.920s
|129
|4
|Frederik Vesti
|DEN
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m24.568s
|145
|5
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m24.925s
|121
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m25.170s
|157
|7
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m25.418s
|127
|8
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m25.463s
|121
|9
|Dino Beganovic
|SWE
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m25.720s
|122
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m26.099s
|85
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m26.138s
|73
|12
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m26.142s
|71
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m26.289s
|92
|14
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m26.417s
|75
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m26.454s
|76
|16
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m26.505s
|141
|17
|Arivd Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m26.419s
|139
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m26.767s
|78
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m27.004s
|76
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m27.433s
|144
|21
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m27.515s
|111
|22
|Kush Maini
|IND
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m27.544s
|128
|23
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|BEL
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m27.743s
|108
|24
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m27.827s
|80
|25
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.407s
|4