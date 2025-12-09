Red Bull announce Helmut Marko’s F1 exit: ‘Now is the right moment’

Red Bull have officially announced that Helmut Marko will leave the team ahead of the 2026 F1 season.

Marko has been a key figure at Red Bull since their takeover of Jaguar in 2005.

As head of Red Bull’s junior programme, Marko oversaw the rise of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, who went on to win four titles apiece during their respective Red Bull careers.

Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly have also come through the Red Bull junior programme and gone on to win races in F1.

After the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, rumours emerged suggesting that it would be Marko’s final race with the team.

Speaking of the news, Marko said in a Red Bull press release: “I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now, and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey.

“It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people. Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.

“Narrowly missing out on the World Championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter.

“I wish the entire team continued success and am convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year.”

Marko’s exit marks another high-profile Red Bull departure.

Christian Horner was replaced by Laurent Mekies as team principal earlier this year, while Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley have also left the organisation.

Verstappen has committed his immediate future to Red Bull but continues to be heavily linked with moves to Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Reflecting on Marko’s exit, Mekies added: “It is very sad news that Helmut is leaving us. He has been such an integral part of our team and of Red Bull’s entire motor racing programme for more than two decades.

“This is therefore the end of a remarkably successful chapter. His departure will leave a void, and we will truly miss him.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for his unwavering support, not only over the past months, but also during my early days at Scuderia Toro Rosso.

“On a personal note, Helmut, along with [CEO] Oliver Mintzlaff, was the driving force behind bringing me back into the Red Bull family, first in Faenza and then this summer in my current role in Milton Keynes.

“Helmut is a real racer at heart, always pushing us to the limit, always prepared to take risks in pursuit of our goals.”