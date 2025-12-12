Lando Norris shortlisted for BBC SPOTY gong after F1 triumph

Newly-crowned F1 world champion Lando Norris has been shortlisted for the 2025 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The McLaren driver finished third in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to the world title by two points in F1’s closest finish for 15 years.

Norris secured his maiden world championship and became the first McLaren driver to win the drivers’ crown since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

The 26-year-old, who won seven races in 2025, also became Britain’s 11th world champion and the 35th in F1’s 75-year history.

Norris has been shortlisted alongside England footballers Hannah Hampton and Chloe Kelly, rugby union player Ellie Kildunne, darts player Luke Littler and golfer Rory McIIroy.

The winner will be announced following a public vote during the show on BBC One on Thursday 18 December.

This year’s BBC SPOTY will be held at MediaCityUK in Salford, Manchester. It is set to be hosted by Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Clare Balding.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton won the BBC SPOTY award twice, in 2014 and 2020.

"This has been a breathtaking year for sport, driven by athletes whose performances belong in the history books. Each one has delivered moments of pure brilliance that have defined 2025,” said Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport.

"It's been incredible to watch, and I can't wait to honour their achievements, and to see who the nation chooses as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025.”

