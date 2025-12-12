Unopposed Mohammed Ben Sulayem re-elected as FIA president

Mohammed Ben Sulayem will continue to serve as FIA president for a second term.

F1’s governing body confirmed on Friday that Ben Sulayem, who had run unopposed, had been re-elected as FIA president in Uzbekistan.

A quirk in the election rules meant no other candidate was able to run against Ben Sulayem, who will serve as FIA president for a further four years until 2029.

Since taking over as FIA president from Jean Todt in December 2021, the 64-year-old Emirati’s reign has been marred by several controversies.

“Thank you to all our FIA Members for voting in remarkable numbers and placing your trust in me once again. We have overcome many obstacles but here today, together, we are stronger than ever,” Ben Sulayem said.

“It is truly an honour to be FIA President, and I am committed to continuing to deliver for the FIA, for motorsport, for mobility, and for our Member Clubs in every region around the world.”

The FIA said the election was “conducted in line with the FIA’s statutes through a robust and transparent voting process, reflecting the democratic foundations of the federation and the collective voice of its global membership.”

Legal challenge awaits

Although the FIA’s presidential election went ahead as planned, legal proceedings could overturn the result in February.

Swiss racing driver Laura Villars has launched a legal action against the FIA.

Villars claimed the judge in a French Court "held that the irregularities raised regarding the presidential election must be examined”.

Villars' lawyer Robin Binsard said: "We will therefore continue this litigation against the FIA before the judges sitting on the merits. A first hearing is scheduled for 16 February 2026.”

At the time, an FIA spokesperson said: "The French Court has issued its decision on 3rd December, confirming that the election for the President of the FIA will proceed on 12th December at the FIA General Assemblies in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

"The FIA remains focused on the forthcoming General Assemblies and discussing with its member clubs globally important issues for both motorsport and automotive mobility.”

Villars and American Tim Mayer were forced to withdraw their bids due to being unable to put together the required amount of vice-presidents.

A person must be named from each of the FIA’s global regions but there is only one South American on the list.

Fabiana Ecclestone, the wife of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, was already backing Ben Sulayem.