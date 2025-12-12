Lewis Hamilton fiercely responds to those questioning his F1 future

Lewis Hamilton has shot down suggestions he could retire from F1, insisting he still has a “dream” to achieve.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton set tongues wagging when he completed his blockbuster transfer from Mercedes to Ferrari last winter with hopes high that F1’s most famous team could once again challenge for silverware in 2025.

But Hamilton endured a hugely difficult first season at Ferrari and finished an F1 campaign without a grand prix podium for the first time in his illustrious 19-year career.

Hamilton was comprehensively outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc, who scored seven podiums and finished 86 points and one place ahead of the 40-year-old Briton in the world championship standings.

After concluding a debut Ferrari season to forget with three consecutive Q1 exits, some have claimed that Hamilton, who has been incredibly downbeat at times this year, could call time upon his legendary career.

Asked for a response to those questioning his future after a fightback drive to eighth in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton replied: “I wouldn't say anything to them. None of them have done what I've done, so they're not even on my level.”

Hamilton insisted he still has a burning passion for racing and is not ready to give up on his dream of winning a record eighth world title with Ferrari.

“It's the love for what you do, it's the love for racing,” he explained. “I’ve got amazing support from people around me, my fans. It's that constant keeping an eye on the dream. I still have a dream that I hold hope in my heart for and that's what I work towards.”

However, Hamilton admitted: “I can't wait to get away from all this. Every week, photoshoots and all that kind of stuff. That’s the thing I look forward to one day, not having to do it all.”

Hamilton’s future assessed by former nemesis

Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate and title rival Nico Rosberg has waded into the debate over the Ferrari driver’s future.

Rosberg, who has known Hamilton since childhood and beat him to the 2016 world championship before retiring from F1, told Sky Sports News: "He's faced all the challenges in the world already. This is not the biggest but this is an incredibly hard one.

"He's stuck because he can't quit. That would be a big loss of face. It’s horrible unfortunately. He's the greatest of all-time and it's not a worthy end to the incredible legacy and that's painful for him.”

Speaking during Sky Sports F1’s coverage in Abu Dhabi, Rosberg added: "I think he has to continue. Stopping now is not cool.

"He only just started this Ferrari project. To give up after only one season doesn't work.

"He has to continue, give it another shot and hope he feels comfortable in that next-year car. Maybe the car is a good car? This year's car is not great.

"The big thing is the regulations are changing. That’s his huge hope. It's a reset. The car could be a winning car next year.

"He could suddenly feel much more comfortable in the car. He hasn't felt comfortable this year.

"His great struggle this year was qualifying pace. In the race, there were flashes of brilliance that we kept seeing.

"It's just qualifying pace and with the car being so different next year, maybe he can find some of that old magic again in qualifying."