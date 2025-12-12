Ex-F1 driver Jack Doohan crashes three times in three days in horror Super Formula test

Ex-F1 driver Jack Doohan crashed three times at the same corner in as many days during a nightmare Super Formula test at Suzuka.

Doohan went off at Degner Curve on each of the three days of running around the Japanese Grand Prix venue in the annual Super Formula test.

The Australian was a last-minute addition to the test line-up with the Toyota-powered Kondo Racing team and is expected to make a full-time switch to the series for 2026.

Doohan ended the third day of testing 26th overall out of 34 drivers and ninth of the 14 rookies. The test was topped by former McLaren F1 junior Ugo Ugochukwu.

The son of legendary MotoGP rider Mick Doohan is looking to rebuild his career after losing his Alpine F1 seat to Franco Colapinto just seven races into his rookie season earlier this year.

Doohan’s fourth crash at Suzuka this year

The latest incidents at Suzuka come after Doohan suffered a high-speed crash in second practice at the Japanese Grand Prix in April.

Alpine revealed Doohan’s crash was caused because he failed to shut the DRS overtaking aid as he entered the 160mph first corner.

"It was a heavy one, something that caught me by surprise, and I will learn from it. I know the team has a lot of work ahead to repair the car,” Doohan said at the time.

Doohan, who scored no points in his six races for Alpine, also had a heavy crash on the first lap of the 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a reserve driver role with the Haas team.

