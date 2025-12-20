Does Max Verstappen’s F1 future lie away from Red Bull?

Max Verstappen’s F1 future is set to be a topic that rumbles on into the 2026 season.

Four-time world champion Verstappen fully committed to Red Bull for the 2026 season during the summer as he put an end to rumours about him potentially making a blockbuster switch to Mercedes.

Verstappen, whose Red Bull deal runs until 2028, had become the subject of intense speculation linking him with Mercedes for next year, before the Silver Arrows announced new contract extensions for George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

But the Dutchman’s future is set to come back under the spotlight amid a regulation overhaul that could shake-up the competitive order.

Whether Verstappen stays at Red Bull for 2027 is likely to hinge on the team’s performance next year.

Nico Rosberg thinks Verstappen will see how the first year of F1’s new rules cycle develops before making a call on his future.

"He will see how the season starts next year and then potentially switch to whichever team has the best car,” the 2016 world champion told Sky Sports F1.

"He can pick and choose. I think he is going to be a bit impatient. He wants to keep winning and get that fifth world championship.

"If I had to predict something I think it could go that way. Anyway, it's still early days.

"Let's be patient. Red Bull could still be the dominant force next year.”

Where could Verstappen go?

Verstappen has been heavily linked with Mercedes and Aston Martin over the past year.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has publicly admitted he would be open to signing Verstappen in the future, despite retaining faith in Russell and Antonelli.

A reunion with legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey at Aston Martin might appeal to Verstappen.

But such a move would depend on Aston Martin’s competitiveness, and whether Fernando Alonso decided to call time on his career when his current contract expires at the end of 2026.

There could also be openings at Ferrari, however, there is seemingly no space at McLaren, who have newly-crowned world champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked down to long-term deals.

“He can't got to McLaren, tey’ve got two great incumbents. Mercedes have got George and Kimi. Where are the spaces? Ferrari?” Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle questioned.

"It's a bit disrespectful to say the other teams would biff one of theirs out, but absolutely he will have the call of the field of those that want to have a space available.”