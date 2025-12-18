Max Verstappen reveals new F1 driver number for 2026 as he gets wish

Max Verstappen has confirmed he will switch driver numbers for the 2026 F1 season.

Since 2014, F1 drivers have been allowed to pick a race number to use throughout their career, and Verstappen opted for 33 when he made his grand prix debut in 2015.

Verstappen has carried the number 1 on his car since 2022 as a result of winning four consecutive world championships, but his four-year reign at the top of the championship finally came to an end this season.

The Dutchman was pipped to the 2025 drivers’ world title by McLaren’s Lando Norris, who has already confirmed he will run the number 1 - which is reserved for the world champion - on his car.

Verstappen had been eyeing up a change for 2026 and has now confirmed he will take the number 3.

The number was previously used by Verstappen’s former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who last raced in F1 at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. The Australian has since retired from motorsport.

Verstappen revealed his desire to use the number 3 from next year and after discussions with governing body the FIA, he has been granted his wish.

“It won't be number '33',” Verstappen told Viaplay. “My favourite number has always been '3', apart from number '1'. We can now switch. It will be number ‘3'.

“'33' was always fine, but I prefer a single 3 to two 3s. I've always said it represented double happiness, but of course, I've already had my luck in F1.”

Verstappen will have a new Red Bull teammate in 2026, with Isack Hadjar promoted from Racing Bulls to replace Yuki Tsunoda, who has been demoted to reserve driver.

