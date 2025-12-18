Charles Leclerc has been tipped to make a switch to Aston Martin if Ferrari fails to deliver him a world championship winning F1 car.

The 28-year-old Monegasque has been patiently waiting for a championship-winning F1 car since joining Ferrari in 2019, and has so far been unable to mount a serious title bid.

Leclerc had another standout season in 2025 despite Ferrari suffering a nightmare campaign in which they slipped from second to fourth in the constructors’ championship and failed to win for the first time since 2021.

With Leclerc’s loyalty and patience set to be tested in a make-or-break year for Ferrari in 2026, he has been linked with a move elsewhere.

“Let’s not forget about Charles Leclerc,” Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz said on the F1 Show Podcast.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Something else that happened this year was that his manager, Nicolas Todt, said just after the summer break, started talking about, well, it’s time for Charles to be in a car that’s worthy of the championship and potentially looking elsewhere.

“Even though I think he signed for Ferrari to the end of 2028. So it could be Leclerc leaving Ferrari before [Lewis] Hamilton does.”

Fellow Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok said: “He’s at his peak, isn’t he? He’s at an age and a time of his career where he’s now got the experience. He’s always had the speed.

“And he’s in that category with a George Russell, a Lando Norris, and an Oscar Piastri. That next rung just below Max Verstappen, who could all win the world championship in the right car if they had the opportunity.”

Leclerc to Aston Martin?

Could Leclerc end up at Aston Martin?

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Leclerc has already been linked with a move to Aston Martin, with reports in Italy claiming the Silverstone-based squad have “repeatedly contacted” his manager, Nicolas Todt.

And Kravitz believes Leclerc could emerge as an option for Aston Martin should they fail to land their number one target Max Verstappen.

“He’s been brilliant this year, hasn’t he? I think he’s made my top five [drivers of 2025]. He’s been great. He’s ready to win a championship like Russell,” Kravitz added.

“Where is he going to go? Potentially, maybe if Aston Martin with a Newey car and a Honda engine in a couple of years does do well and doesn’t get Verstappen, then I would put Leclerc in there.”