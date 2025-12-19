Carlos Sainz shows true colours with classy Williams F1 gesture

Carlos Sainz has underlined his class by thanking Williams after his first F1 season with the team.

The Spaniard has given gifts to the Williams F1 team, including a letter, to thank them for his warm welcome to Grove and for their efforts throughout the 2025 season.

Sainz joined Williams after losing his Ferrari seat to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, but ended up enjoying an unexpectedly brilliant debut season in blue and white.

Sainz scored two stunning podiums with third-place finishes in Azerbaijan and Qatar and along with teammate Alex Albon helped Williams secure fifth place in the constructors’ championship.

The result marked Williams’ highest finish in F1 in nearly a decade, and was the first time since 2016 that the British outfit surpassed the triple-digit barrier.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“As we close out a remarkable first season together, I want to express my sincere gratitude to each and every one of you for the incredible welcome I have received since day one at Grove,” Sainz wrote in his letter.

“I knew I was joining a very special team, but our first year together has exceeded all my expectations. This specially designed print is a small gesture of appreciation, and I hope it serves as a reminder of what we accomplished together during 2025.

"It is thanks to your dedication and commitment that we have been able to achieve our most ambitious goal this year: securing P5 in the constructors' championship, while also having a bit of fun along the way with the podiums in Baku and Qatar, and the sprint podium in Austin. Those highlights are not mine they are a direct result of your efforts and our teamwork, and I truly hope you feel as proud as I do of every point we have scored.

"We have laid solid foundations for the upcoming season, and I cannot wait to go racing again. But make no mistake, there is still a long road ahead before we achieve our ultimate goal of returning this team to its winning ways, to where it belongs.

"After our first year together, I have no doubt that we have all the right ingredients to get there, and you can be sure I will give my absolute best to represent you on and off the track to the best of my abilities.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Be proud of what we are building together, enjoy a well-deserved rest with your loved ones, and see you in 2026 with our batteries fully recharged and ready to go again."

Sainz ended his maiden campaign at Williams ninth in the drivers’ championship with 64 points, one position and nine points behind Albon.