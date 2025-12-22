Potentially-key Mercedes F1 2026 advantage over rivals identified

Mercedes could have a potentially-crucial advantage in F1 2026, according to Sky Sports strategy analyst Bernie Collins.

The Silver Arrows have already been tipped by many as the early favourites for F1’s regulation shake-up that will see new power unit and aerodynamic rules introduced in 2026.

Mercedes aced the previous rules cycle in 2014 when V6 hybrid era engines and went on to win an unprecedented eight consecutive constructors’ championships, as well as seven drivers’ titles.

Collins believes Mercedes-powered teams will likely rise to the top, and pinpointed a key advantage Mercedes will have over PU manufacturers.

"I think the status quo will change among the teams because I think it'll be who gets the engine right and who gets the engine wrong,” Collins told the Sky Sports F1 show.

“I think the perception is that Mercedes engine teams will rise to the top. But we don't know. We've not compared them against each other.

"But if nothing else, they've got three teams who they are supplying, so they're going to learn a lot faster than Honda, which is only supplying one team.”

Asked recently about being labelled the pre-season favourites, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told F1’s Beyond The Grid podcast: “Never confident. We are glass half-empty people never half-full.

“It starts with the enemy in the house. McLaren has been the better team this year with a Mercedes power unit, so if the power unit were to be superior, which we never feel entitled to say, then you have got to beat Williams, McLaren and Alpine.

“As a matter of fact, some of them will have had more development time in the wind tunnel because they’ve not been placed very well in the constructors’ championship. Some will come with innovation that maybe we haven’t spotted, etc, etc.

“So you cannot take anything for granted, even if the Mercedes power unit was the strongest. On top of that, these rumour mills are always dangerous because someone, somewhere in another team, or another power unit manufacturer, or fuel supplier, will think ‘well we like to position you guys in a favourite role, but we are coming’.

“That’s why we are not getting carried away by any gossip that’s being discussed at the hairdressers.”

A warning for F1’s new team

Collins also outlined the huge challenges Cadillac face just to get ready for the first race of the 2026 season.

"Cadillac is going to be a struggle, I think, to get a new team together, to get all the people together, to get the car on the grid," she added.

"Like we had it before in [2016]. Haas joined the grid, and I remember at that point, when I was with McLaren, walking into the track on the Friday morning as the Haas guys were walking out of the track to have a shower to go back to the track.

”That was how much pain they were in to get a new car on the grid for Australia. So, I think for the Cadillac guys, the job cannot be underestimated. If they get that car on the grid in Australia, that will be really good for them. That will be a victory in many ways."