Mercedes announces 2026 F1 car launch plans

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has announced its plans for the launch of its 2026 challenger, with a first look coming in late January ahead of the first pre-season test.

The 2026 season sees a radical shake-up of the technical regulations, with the series moving away from the ground effect cars introduced in 2022.

With such a major change coming, the pre-season has been extended in 2026, with the opening test of the year taking place behind closed doors at Barcelona on 26-30 January.

As such, teams will be revealing their 2026 season colours in the coming weeks.

Mercedes has announced that its W17 will be revealed first on 22 January, when it releases renders of its new car.

A proper in-person car launch will then be held on 2 February.

It is currently set to be the fourth team to unveil its 2026 car, with Red Bull and Racing Bulls hosting a joint event in Michigan on 15 January.

Audi will follow on 20 January, while Honda will hold a power unit launch on 20 January ahead of its link-up with Aston Martin, who will show off its car on 9 February.

The 2026 season will be Mercedes’ 17th since joining the grid in place of Brawn GP in 2010.

It enjoyed a solid 2025 season, finishing second in the constructors’ championship, with George Russell fourth in the drivers’ rankings after two wins.

Last season was its first in two years that Mercedes finished inside the top three of the constructors’ standings.

It will continue to field Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli, as it looks to re-establish itself as a championship contender.

Mercedes struggled to field a competitive car during the ground effect era, slipping from first in the constructors’ to third in 2022 and finishing fourth in 2024, marking its worst finish since 2012.

Alpine, Ferrari and Haas will launch their 2026 cars on 23 January, with new entry Cadillac doing so on 8 February during the Super Bowl.

Pre-season testing will continue in Bahrain on 11-13 February, with a final one on 18-20 February at the same circuit.

The 2026 season will begin in Australia on 6-8 March.