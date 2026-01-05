Williams reveals 2026 F1 livery launch date

The Williams Formula 1 team has announced the launch date of its 2026 livery, while also using a special testing one-off design voted for by fans.

With pre-season testing beginning at the end of January ahead of F1’s radical rules overhaul, all but McLaren have revealed their plans for their livery launches.

Williams has announced a 3 February date for its FW48 reveal, as it embarks on its first season as the rebranded Atlassian Williams F1 Team.

The team will also use a one-off testing livery in Barcelona at the end of January, which was voted for by fans.

Williams enjoyed its best season in a decade last year, as it romped to fifth in the constructors’ standings with a brace of podiums in Azerbaijan and Qatar.

It ended the campaign with 137 points, having managed just 17 the year before. It was its best haul since the 2016 season, when it amassed 138 points.

Williams will continue to field Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz in 2026.

In a brief statement from the team, it said: “On February 3, we will reveal the striking look that will be carried for the rest of the season as the formidable driver pairing of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz continue the mission to return to the front of the grid.

“F1’s new regulations mean 2026 cars are all-new – shorter, lighter and designed for even closer racing.

“The biggest rule change in a generation is a reset opportunity, and Williams has been building towards it as the next step on the team’s path back to championship contention.

“The team enters 2026 with huge momentum, having enjoyed its most successful season for nine years in 2025.

“Williams finished fifth in the constructors’ championship with 137 points, secured podium finishes in Baku and Qatar, and took home its first-ever sprint podium in Austin.”

Mercedes announced earlier on Monday that its 2026 launch will take place on 22 January with the release of renders of its new cars, before hosting an in-person event on 2 February.