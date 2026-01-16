Red Bull and Racing Bulls first teams to drop F1 2026 liveries

Red Bull and Racing Bulls have become the first F1 teams to reveal their 2026 liveries at a season launch event in the United States.

Red Bull and sister team Racing Bulls’ respective liveries were unveiled late on Thursday night local time (early Friday morning UK) in at the headquarters of their new engine partner Ford.

The launch officially kicked off the start of Red Bull Powertrains’ in-house engine project in collaboration with the American car giant as F1 enters a new era of sweeping regulation changes.

F1 2026 sees a complete overhaul to the power unit and aerodynamic regulations that will see cars become smaller and shorter in one of the biggest changes in the world championship’s history.

Red Bull's livery has a fresh twist for 2026

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

While neither Red Bull nor Racing Bulls actual 2026 cars were shown, their liveries were presented for the world to see on show cars.

Red Bull's first car of their in-house power units partnership with Ford features a refreshed colour scheme, marking a slight departure from the team's usual liveries.

Max Verstappen was joined at the event by new Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar, who has been promoted from Racing Bulls after an outstanding rookie F1 season, and team principal Laurent Mekies.

Red Bull finished third in the 2025 constructors’ championship as Verstappen narrowly missed out on a fifth consecutive world title to McLaren’s Lando Norris, despite staging an incredible late-season fightback.

Racing Bulls stick to white

The new Racing Bulls livery

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, who will make his F1 debut this year after graduating from Formula 2, were in attendance alongside Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane.

Racing Bulls have stuck to a predominantly white livery design that proved popular with F1 fans last year.

Former Red Bull driver and Ford ambassador Daniel Ricciardo also made an appearance as F1’s launch season officially kicked off, marking the start of a busy few weeks.

All 11 F1 teams will present their liveries and cars over the next two weeks, with some choosing to hold off until just before the pre-season tests in Bahrain in mid-February.

Given the sweeping rules reset, teams are even more keen to hide their design secrets to give away as little as possible to their competition.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

A private test is scheduled to take place between 26-30 January for all teams to shakedown their new cars behind closed doors at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.