Helmut Marko discloses major career decision after F1 exit

Helmut Marko has ruled out a return to F1 following his departure from Red Bull.

The 82-year-old Austrian left his position as Red Bull’s motorsport advisor after 20 years at the end of the 2025 season.

Marko was an integral part of Red Bull’s success in F1 since the team’s formation in 2005. He was part of all six of their constructors’ championships and eight drivers’ titles.

Having overseen Red Bull’s junior driver development programme, Marko was responsible for bringing multiple world champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen into F1.

Marko has now downplayed any chance of making an F1 comeback in the future.

“Yes, it is 100 per cent out of the question that I will return to Formula 1,” Marko told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

“I have had very obscure and interesting requests and conversations at times.

“But I have become successful in F1 with Red Bull and that should continue. Nothing else will take its place.”

Marko enjoyed ‘more relaxed’ life

Since stepping away from the high-paced world of F1, Marko has been much more relaxed.

“I’m not completely involved anymore, but I’m up to speed,” he added.

“The nice thing is that I don’t feel any pressure, so I don’t lie awake with thoughts like, ‘What if the engine doesn’t work, or something else doesn’t?’ and so on.

“I don’t have that direct responsibility anymore. Of course I am interested in getting the best possible result for Red Bull, but the situation is much more relaxed now.“

Red Bull’s statement said Marko, a former F1 driver and Le Mans winner, had “decided to step down”.

At the time of his exit, Marko commented: "I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now, and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey.

"It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people. Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.

"Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter."