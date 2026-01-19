Haas reveal F1 2026 car and livery amid bigger Toyota deal

Haas have unveiled their new car design and livery ahead of the 2026 F1 season.

The American outfit presented their VF-26 for the upcoming F1 campaign in an online launch using digital renders which showcased a new-look white livery with red accents that reflects Haas’s new title sponsorship with Toyota.

Haas have strengthened their ties with the Japanese manufacturer, having first signed a technical partnership in 2024. One of the main benefits for Haas is the development of a new driver in-loop simulator, something the team previously relied on Ferrari for as part of their power unit deal.

Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman once again form Haas’s driver line-up for the team’s 11th season in F1 as they look to build on their eighth-place finish in the 2025 constructors’ championship heading into the sport’s new era.

Although this marked a drop of position compared to 2024, Haas scored the most points in a campaign since 2018. Bearman’s brilliant drive to fourth place in Mexico City was a highlight and also matched Haas’s best-ever F1 finish when Romain Grosjean came P4 at the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Like all teams, we’ve faced the challenge of competing in 2025 while looking to design and now build these new-regulation entries for the 2026 season”, Haas founder and owner Gene Haas said.

“The pre-season will be crucial to understand what these cars are capable of and how the drivers, engineers and teams in general adapt to them. We at least have continuity in terms of the drivers, with Ollie [Bearman] and Esteban [Ocon], as well as in our design and engineering teams. Last season’s competition in the midfield was of an exceptionally high standard, it was tough, and we need to go out again and continue to develop – both on and off-track.

“Personally, I’m going to be very interested to see how the competition shakes out across the grid and what these new regulations bring in terms of performance.”

The front-on view of the VF-26

Haas’s new VF-26 challenger will hit the track for the first time during F1’s week of private testing at Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya between 26-30 January.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu added: “It feels almost a bit surreal to be unveiling a new car this early in the year but it’s not any less exciting venturing into a new F1 campaign – especially one with such a change in regulations.

“We’re fully focused on being ready for Shakedown Week in Barcelona. It’s been a monumental effort from everyone on the team to work with such a tight turnaround time from the end of last season to putting cars on track in January.

“It goes without saying that after so much talk, we can’t wait to see how these cars will perform and what we’ll face as we then progress through our test programs ahead of Australia.

“Track time is going to be crucial through Spain and Bahrain and while we know there’s going to be challenges along the way, we do this because we’re passionate about Formula 1.”

Audi, formerly known as Sauber, will be the next team to launch their new cars and livery at an event in Germany on Tuesday evening.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Side-on render of the 2026 Haas F1 car