Mercedes reveal W17 F1 car and confirm major new sponsor

Mercedes have revealed their W17 F1 car that will contest the 2026 F1 season.

On Thursday, Mercedes unveiled the design and livery via digital renders on social media before pre-season testing starts next week in Barcelona.

The German manufacturer also announced a major new partnership with technology giant Microsoft, whose branding will feature prominently on the W17 and team kit.

Mercedes' latest challenger features a striking new black and silver livery with Petronas green accents.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will again drive for Mercedes as the Silver Arrows look to return to winning ways in F1 after ending 2025 second in the constructors’ championship behind McLaren.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes have been tipped as early favourites for 2026 and are rumoured to have found a loophole within the power unit regulations that could hand them a key performance advantage.

The front of the W17

Will Mercedes be the team to beat in F1 2026? Yes 65% (22 votes) No 35% (12 votes) Total votes: 34 Register or Log In to vote

"Formula One will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition," Mercedes CEO and team principal Toto Wolff said.

"The new regulations demand innovation and absolute focus across every area of performance. Our work on the new car, and the long-term development of the Power Unit and advanced sustainable fuels with Petronas, reflects that approach.



"Releasing the first images of the W17 is simply the next step in that process. It represents the collective, sustained effort of our teams in Brixworth and Brackley. We will continue to push hard in the months ahead."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Brackley-based squad will hold an online launch event on Monday 2 February featuring both drivers and Wolff alongside other senior personnel.

Before that, Mercedes will join F1’s other 10 teams for a private shakedown week of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya between 26-30 January.

Two public pre-season tests will then take place in Bahrain on 11-13 February and 18-20.

The 24-round 2026 F1 season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.

Side view of Mercedes' 2026 challenger

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT