Alpine F1 2026 launch: How to watch and everything you need to know

The Alpine F1 team will became the latest to show off their livery for the 2026 season on Friday 23 January.

Here is everything we know about the team’s launch plans so far, and how you can watch it.

When and where is the Alpine F1 2026 launch?

Alpine’s 2026 launch event will take place in Barcelona before the collective shakedown at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya takes place between 26-30 January.

No times have been released as yet, but Crash.net understands the reveal is planned for around lunchtime CET time.

Pierre Gasly debuted Alpine’s new challenger as he took to a wet Silverstone on Wednesday to shake down the A526.

Alpine became the fourth team, following Audi, Cadillac and Racing Bulls, to run their 2026 F1 car on track before pre-season testing.

How can I watch the Alpine F1 2026 launch?

Alpine are yet to confirm their plans, but it is understood the team will live-stream the event on YouTube.

The challenges facing Alpine

Alpine endured a brutally difficult 2025 season as they finished rock-bottom of the constructors’ championship, scoring just 22 points.

The Anglo-French squad finished a whopping 48 points behind nearest rivals Sauber (now Audi).

It was a tumultuous season for Alpine who faced driver changes, leadership shake-ups and underwhelming performance.

Alpine will hope their decision to switch off development early in 2025 to focus on the regulation reset will pay off in 2026, when they will be powered by Mercedes engines for the first time.

Gasly and Franco Colapinto continue as Alpine's driver line-up under Flavio Briatore's leadership heading into 2026.