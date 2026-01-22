Ferrari F1 2026 launch: How to watch and everything you need to know

One of the most anticipated car launches of the 2026 F1 season takes place on Friday 23 January as Ferrari reveal their SF-26.

Here is everything we know about the team’s F1 launch plans, including how you can watch it.

When and where is the Ferrari F1 2026 launch?

Ferrari will reveal their 2026 F1 car at their Maranello headquarters on Friday morning.

It is expected that Ferrari will release digital images of the SF-26, before rolling the car out of the garage to complete its traditional shakedown at the team’s Fiorano test track later in the day.

How can I watch the Ferrari F1 2026 launch?

Ferrari are live-streaming the presentation of their car unveiling on YouTube from 1030am UK time.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Remote video URL

The challenges facing Ferrari in 2026

Ferrari face a huge 2026 after enduring a hugely disappointing and winless 2025 season.

The Scuderia will desperately be hoping the SF-26 and 2026 regulation reset will enable the team to bounce back and return to the front of the F1 grid.

Ferrari slipped to fourth place in the constructors’ championship last year, while Lewis Hamilton had a debut season in red to forget.

The seven-time world champion failed to finish on a grand prix podium for the first time in his legendary career and was outperformed by Charles Leclerc.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

A repeat of 2025’s underwhelming performance could directly impact the futures of both Hamilton and Leclerc.

Speaking about Ferrari’s launch plans in December, team principal Fred Vasseur said: "We will finish the assembly of the car the day before the launch, the launch will be January 23, which means we will finish the car on the 22nd, and this is to be aggressive.

"But everybody will do the same, now we have a convergence in the approach of the season, and everybody will do the same."