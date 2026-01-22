F1 movie nominated for four Oscars: Here's what our F1 reporter thinks it got right and wrong

F1: The Movie has been nominated for four Oscars including the prestigious Best Picture category.

The film, which starred Brad Pitt and was co-produced by seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, was released last summer.

Directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, F1 has also been recognised for film editing, sound, and visual effects.

F1: The Movie became the highest-grossing original film of 2025, making over $600m globally.

It was also Pitt’s most successful project, beating World War Z in 2013.

The Oscars ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday 15 March - the same weekend as the Chinese Grand Prix.

OPINION: What F1 got right

Lewis Larkam is an F1 journalist who has covered the sport for a decade and has seen it all from Drive to Survive to F1: The Movie. Here's what he made of it...

F1: The Movie captured certain aspects of the high-octane world of F1 very well, including the sense of speed and adrenaline, helped by being filmed during actual race weekends to create authentic racing sequences.

The cinematography was a triumph and the racing sequences were breathtaking, while the score, composed by Hans Zimmer, was predictably epic.

Filming took place on actual F1 Grand Prix weekends

The opening scenes at Daytona and Silverstone were particular highlights of this visual masterpiece.

It is therefore not a surprise to see the movie recognised in the sound, film editing and visual effects categories.

However it was let down in other areas.

OPINION: What F1 got wrong

Elements of the film were - as to be expected - very ‘Hollywood’. This included the quite frankly ridiculous story-line in which Sonny Hayes turned his APXGP car into an effective weapon to help his teammate Joshua Pearce.

The dialogue was corny and poor, the story felt predictable at times, and the characters lacked depth and development. The ‘combat’ chanting scene still makes me shudder with cringe to this day.

The portrayal of female characters in the film was also disappointing. Kerry Condon’s character, as the first female technical director in F1 history, had plenty of promise, but outdated cliches totally undermined her character.

The same was true of the only female mechanic in the pit crew, Jodie, who initially is portrayed as being a hindrance due to her clumsiness and inexperience, underlined as she botches a crucial pit stop.

While F1: The Movie deserves some of its nominations, I’m baffled as to how it’s snuck into the conversation for Best Picture.