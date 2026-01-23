Dan Fallows in surprise return to Red Bull family with new Racing Bulls F1 role

Racing Bulls have announced Dan Fallows as the team’s new technical director.

Fallows will report directly to chief technical officer, Tim Goss, when he takes responsibility for the overall technical direction of the Faenza-based squad in April.

It marks a surprise return to the Red Bull family for Fallows, who worked at the senior team from 2006 to 2021 where he ended up being one of Adrian Newey’s key lieutenants.

“I’m very pleased to be joining VCARB at an exciting time for the team,” Fallows said.

“There is a clear vision and strong technical ambition, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Tim and the wider engineering group to help drive performance and continue building the team for the future.”

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane said: “Dan has a wealth of experience, and his technical understanding and leadership will be a real asset to the team as we continue to develop and push forward competitively. We’re delighted to welcome him to VCARB.”

Aston Martin poached Fallows from Red Bull following a lengthy legal dispute over his notice period, and he joined the team in 2022.

However, Fallows left his role with Aston Martin in November 2024 following a slump in performance from the Silverstone-based outfit.

It is believed Fallows commanded a salary in the region of £1m when he joined Aston Martin.

Racing Bulls claimed sixth in the 2025 constructors’ championship with 92 points.

With Liam Lawson continuing alongside rookie Arvid Lindblad for 2026, Racing Bulls aim to consolidate their position in F1’s midfield pack.