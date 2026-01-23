Ferrari reveal F1 2026 car design but will the SF-26 be a winner?

Ferrari have lifted the covers off the SF-26, their brand-new F1 car for the 2026 season.

The Italian team, which failed to win a grand prix during a hugely disappointing 2025 campaign, are aiming to use F1's new era of car and engine rules to bounce back and return to title contention.

Ferrari's new challenger features a mostly unchanged classic red livery but does include more white than its predecessor.

Lewis Hamilton will be aiming for a stronger second season with Ferrari after enduring a nightmare debut campaign in red.

The seven-time world champion, who will have a new race engineer this season, failed to record a podium finish for the first time in his career in 2025 and was outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Side-on view of the SF-26

Leclerc, who scored seven podiums last season, has already upped the pressure on Ferrari by warning “it’s now or never” for F1’s most famous team to deliver a championship winning car.

Ferrari have not won an F1 world championship since 2008 and slipped to fourth in the constructors’ championship last year, having narrowly missed out on the title in 2024.

"The SF-26 marks the beginning of a new era for both Formula 1 and Ferrari, with new regulations introduced in the same year for the chassis and the power unit, as well as new fuels and new tyre sizes," Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said.

"This car is the result of a tremendous team effort and represents the start of a completely new journey, built around a different set of rules that inevitably brings a number of unknowns.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"The team is aligned and more united than ever as we look ahead to the season. From next week in Barcelona, we will begin the process of understanding and validating the car.

"In this initial phase, the priority will be to learn as much as possible and to start building solid foundations ahead of the opening race."

The SF-26 will debut on track as Ferrari conduct their traditional shakedown at their Fiorano test track on Friday, before heading to Barcelona for the first pre-season test from 26-30 January.

The Tifosi arrived at the track at 5am to catch the first glimpse of Ferrari's new challenger.