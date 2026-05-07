Different schedule boosts F1 revenue in first quarter of 2026

Liberty Media has reported strong financial results for Formula 1 for the first quarter of 2026, with an increase of revenue of 53%.

Revenue is up from $403m to $617m for January-March, while operating income turned from a loss of $28m in 2025 to a profit of $107m.

Last year, only the Australian and Chinese GPs were held before the end of March, and this time Japan was also included in the period.

That naturally makes a significant difference in terms of race hosting income.

In addition, the loss of the two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia means that elements of F1 income that are split proportionately across the calendar are also up.

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In other words, while last year two out of 24 races were held in the period, this year it was three out of 22.

The fact that Liberty has employed the latter set of numbers also suggests that it has accepted that the cancelled races won’t be reinstated within this season.

Liberty noted that F1’s primary revenue increased “due to one additional race during the quarter, a higher proportionate recognition of season-based revenue and contractual fee increases. Media rights and sponsorship revenue both increased due to the effect of the calendar variance on recognition of season-based revenue.”

It added that other F1 revenue “increased in the first quarter primarily due to higher hospitality, freight and travel revenue from one additional event held.

Hospitality revenue also grew due to growth in underlying Paddock Club sales and new premium hospitality offerings.

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Other F1 revenue also increased due to growth in licensing income and growth from activities at Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas.”

In a statement, F1 CEO noted in a statement that the sport is in good health.

“We had a thrilling start to the season, both on and off the track, with increased overtaking and a highly competitive early season,” he said.

“We continue to see positive momentum across our business, including a strong start to our partnership with Apple in the US, a renewed multi-year agreement with our long-standing partner Sky, and the addition of new commercial relationships, including those with Standard Chartered and Marsh.

“We remain focused on continuing to evolve the sport – including strengthening how we connect with fans globally and working with the FIA and teams to make the racing product even better. Together, we are committed to delivering competitive racing and continuing our industry-leading growth.”

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