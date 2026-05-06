F1 announces massive extension to Sky pay-tv broadcast deal in UK

Sky Sports will remain the home of F1 in the UK for years to come.

Karun Chandhok and Rachel Brookes on the F1 grid in Japan
Karun Chandhok and Rachel Brookes on the F1 grid in Japan
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Formula 1 has announced an extension with Sky across three markets, including the United Kingdom.

Sky Sports will remain the exclusive home of F1 in the UK and Ireland through to the end of the 2034 season. Meanwhile, Sky Italia will continue to broadcast the world championship through the 2032 season.

The deal is reported to be one of the most lucrative TV deals in history and worth up to £1billion, according to the Daily Mail.

In the UK, Sky has enjoyed exclusive broadcasting rights since 2012, having taken over from the BBC. Channel 4 has a highlights package deal, which it has held since 2016.

While the deal continues the pay-tv lock in for F1 in the UK, the British Grand Prix will continue to be shown free-to-air.

Sky claims that total viewing in the UK and Ireland has increased by 90 per cent.

“Sky has always been a dedicated, trusted, and passionate partner since we began our relationship many years ago,” said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“Their world leading approach to live broadcasting, content creation, and behind-the-scenes analysis led by a truly amazing group of on-screen talent has made the difference in continuing to grow our sport in the UK, Ireland, and Italy and I am delighted we will be taking our partnership into the next decade.

“I want to thank Dana and all the team at Sky for their determination to get this deal in place and to continue to bring the excitement of Formula 1 to our passionate fans.”

Group CEO of Sky, Dana Strong, added: “We’re proud of the role we’ve played in supporting the sport’s growth through world-class storytelling, innovation and long-term investment.

“This new agreement secures Sky as the home of Formula 1 for years to come, as the sport enters an exciting era with more British talent on the grid and rising stars like Kimi Antonelli.

“I want to thank Stefano and the F1 team for our continued partnership, which we’re excited to build on in the years ahead.”

In this article

F1 announces massive extension to Sky pay-tv broadcast deal in UK
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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