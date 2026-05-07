Jacques Villeneuve to make F1 paddock racing return in support series

Jacques Villeneuve will race on F1 weekends in a support series.

Villeneuve won the 1997 F1 world title with Williams
Villeneuve won the 1997 F1 world title with Williams
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1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve will contest the Porsche Supercup this season.

Marking a racing return to the F1 paddock, Villeneuve has been confirmed as a guest entry to the one-make GT3 series, which kicks off its 2026 season in Monaco on 4-6 June.

All eight rounds of the Porsche Supercup are support events for the F1 world championship.

Villeneuve’s car will feature the distinctive colours that adorn his famous helmet design, which was inspired by his mother’s jumpers.

The 55-year-old Canadian has explored several top-tier racing categories since exiting F1 at the end of the 2006 season.

The Indy500 winner and CART champion has tried his hand at NASCAR, V8 Supercars, FIA World Rallycross, Stock Cars, Formula E and several GT championships over the years.

When he is not racing, Villeneuve works as a guest analyst for Sky Sports F1.

Villeneuve will likely form part of the UK broadcaster’s line-up for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix on 22-24 May, having made appearances at the last two races in Montreal.

He is also an ambassador for the Williams F1 team, with whom he won the 1997 world championship. 

In this article

Jacques Villeneuve to make F1 paddock racing return in support series
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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