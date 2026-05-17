Arvid Lindblad laments lost mileage hampering F1 progress

Arvid Lindblad has lost significant Formula 1 track time in China, Japan and Miami

Lindblad in Miami
Lindblad in Miami
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Arvid Lindblad has been left questioning his luck after technical problems have severely limited running during his rookie Formula 1 campaign.

Lindblad has lost significant quantities of track time in China, Japan and Miami, all through technical problems with his Racing Bulls car.

While the Briton earned plaudits for an eighth-place finish on his debut in Australia, he has been unable to add to this early points haul, and has finished behind team-mate Liam Lawson on both occasions that the pair have since reached the chequered flag.

Lindblad has impressed in his early F1 races
Lindblad has impressed in his early F1 races

Speaking in Miami after missing a Sprint race for the second time this season, Lindblad said of his weekend: “We knew going into it, it wasn’t going to be easy, just from being down on mileage from missing the Sprint.

“But to be honest, the first stint wasn’t great. I struggled quite a lot on the mediums and it just wasn’t very easy. As soon as we put on the hard, I felt a lot better, and it was a lot nicer to drive. I think generally, the pace was quite a chunk better.

“We just need to look in and understand what I could have done better, what things we could have done a bit better as a team.

“In the end, there’s still a lot to learn on my side. Obviously, it’s another weekend where I’ve missed important mileage, which is a bit of a shame, but it is what it is.”

Lindblad has shone in his early F1 races
Lindblad has shone in his early F1 races

While rival drivers had the experience of long runs in a race situation, Lindblad was playing catch-up in the grand prix. Had he had this time again, the 18-year-old knows what he would have done differently.

“In the first 20 laps, I learnt a massive amount,” he said.

“Even if you say I started the race from lap 20 today, it would have made a big difference. It is what it is in the end. We’re all trying our best, and it hopefully won’t happen again in Canada.”

He added: “I don’t really see it as frustrating. Me moaning about it isn’t gong to make a difference. It is what it is. It’s a challenge, but I enjoy the challenge.

“I’ve enjoyed a lot the first couple of races, and I’m enjoying driving the car at the moment.”

Arvid Lindblad laments lost mileage hampering F1 progress
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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