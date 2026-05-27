$1 million Gilles Villeneuve helmet sets new F1 record

A race-worn Gilles Villeneuve helmet has smashed the record for the most expensive Formula 1 helmet ever to go up for auction.

The helmet in question was worn by Villeneuve in his final F1 race, the 1982 San Marino Grand Prix, where he finished second for Ferrari, behind team-mate Didier Pironi, who had ignored orders to slow down and maintain positions. The race was contested just two weeks prior to the Canadian's death.

In that era, drivers did not change helmets race by race, or even between sessions as can now be the case, and Villeneuve had just two to last the season, something that further drove up the value.

When the hammer fell, the helmet sold for $1.25 million US. This smashed the record previously held by Ayrton Senna's 1992 Belgian Grand Prix helmet, which sold last year for £720,000 - just over $968,000 US by today's conversion rate.

Villeneuve in 1982 © XPB Images

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"History has been made,” wrote the Hall of Fame Collection, which handled the sale, on social media.

“The first helmet to sell for over $1M US Dollars is this Gilles Villeneuve original GPA race used helmet from 1982.

“The helmet had been in a private collection for close to 30 years before Hall of Fame Collection had the opportunity to represent it in this historic sale.

“Memorabilia values continue to increase as top collectors around the world are considering these items like investment pieces. This sale certainly helps celebrate Gilles' legacy.”

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Speaking to Canada's CBC from the Canadian Grand Prix venue which is also named after the multiple F1 race winner, Darren Jack, CEO of the Hall of Fame Collection, said: “The GPA helmet itself is an extremely rare model in the collectors’ world.

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“In addition, this is one of only five – perhaps even fewer – racing helmets worn by Gilles Villeneuve that still exist.”

Third on the list of helmet sales is Lewis Hamilton, with one of his 2023 helmets fetching $387,000.