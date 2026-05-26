Lewis Hamilton wants to bring “lucky charm” mother to more races after best F1 result for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton wants to bring his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, to more Formula 1 races after branding her his “lucky charm” following the Canadian Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton scored his best grand prix result as a Ferrari driver with a brilliant drive to second place in Montreal on Sunday as he bagged his second podium finish of a much-improved 2026 campaign.

Hamilton’s mother was in attendance over the weekend and was captured celebrating her son’s overtake on Max Verstappen on the world feed, before joining the 41-year-old Briton under the podium in heartwarming scenes.

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It was a rare appearance for Hamilton’s mother, who has normally only attended the British Grand Prix at Silverstone over the years. She was also at the 2017 Mexican Grand Prix to see Hamilton be crowned a five-time world champion.

But Larbalestier has now been to three of the five races so far in 2026 and has seen her son finish fourth, third and second in Australia, China and Canada respectively. Hamilton said he “definitely needs” to bring her more often.

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"It’s been a really cool weekend. I get an apartment here and so my mom stayed with me. So, every night we’d have dinner together and we’d watch a movie or just sit up talking. It’s been awesome.

"We’re going on a little bit of a trip for a couple of days, so I’m really excited about that. And to go on a positive result as well is awesome.

“I definitely need to - now she has to come, she’s clearly my lucky omen, my lucky charm - have her come every weekend.”

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Speaking ahead of the weekend on Thursday, Hamilton revealed he has been trying to convince his mother to travel more.

"I’ve been trying to get my mum to come on the road for a while, and she hasn’t wanted to travel the last couple of years. She’s only come to Silverstone for the last God knows how many years,” he said.

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"And I tried to get her out of her comfort zone last year and bring her to Canada. I wanted to take her to Lake Louise, and so many beautiful places in Canada to visit, and excuses kept coming up.

“So, she promised me at the end of the year. She said, 'Next year is the year I’m going to travel with you.' So, we did China together, which was honestly the best time we’d ever had together. Then she asked me if she could come to Montreal, and I was like, ‘Absolutely.'

"But I think also because it is a really great city to come to. It’s got really good restaurants here. There’s such a buzz in town. And I was like, 'Do you want to bring a friend?' And she’s like, 'No, I just want to come spend time with you.' So we have just a great time. She’s really my best friend, so I’m really grateful that she’s taken the time to come and be here.

"I think probably the energy, it definitely makes a difference to your weekend when you have support from your family, and the fact that we’re on the road all the time and you don’t always get to see your family, it’s really nice then to have that.

"Also, when she came to China, I got to show her the team. She loved being around the team, she felt really integrated with the team and they made her feel so welcome. And she loved being around Italians, and the food was great. So yeah, I’m really excited for her to be here, and fingers crossed she’ll come to more."

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