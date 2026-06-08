Why Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar went unpunished for F1 safety car breaches

Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar were both flagged for alleged Formula 1 safety car infringements that went unpunished at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ferrari driver Hamilton and Red Bull’s Hadjar were both investigated for alleged breaches of safety car infringements during Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Hadjar were alleged to have left a gap of more than 10 car lengths whilst behind the safety car, which is stipulated in Article B5.13.2 of the FIA F1 regulations.

Hamilton is now up to second place in the championship

The incidents were brought up during Sky Sports F1’s coverage of the race.

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“Lewis was definitely backing up a bit whilst warming up his tyres,” lead Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft said.

“The key here is, was anyone disadvantaged behind Lewis Hamilton, who then had to slow down behind that safety car as a result of Lewis being more than 10 car lengths behind. He definitely was.”

Martin Brundle pointed out: “He’s about 30 car lengths behind there, isn’t he? What that does, it can disadvantage who’s in front of you if they have to back right up towards the end of the lap if they have to back right up when they become the de facto leader.

“They’re fundamentals, your 10 lengths. You can’t measure it precisely, of course, sitting in a car, but you get a good feel for it.”

However, following an investigation, the FIA stewards in Monte Carlo decided to take no further action.

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The stewards cited the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix as being a precedent in their decision not to dish out any punishment.

Hadjar scored his first podium for Red Bull

In Canada last year, race control advised that a certain degree of tolerance would be taken in instances of such breaches on safety grounds.

“The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence,” the stewards noted.

“It was noted that at a previous event (Canada 2025) Race Control had advised that in the interests of safety it would allow a certain degree of tolerance in relation to such alleged breaches, as drivers were required to prepare tyres and power units.

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“Accordingly no further action is taken.”

At last year’s Canadian Grand Prix, George Russell kept his race victory after the stewards rejected a Red Bull protest against the Mercedes driver.

Red Bull lodged two separate protests about Russell’s driving behind a late safety car, alleging he had broken the regulations by driving erratically in front of Max Verstappen, and committed unsportsmanlike conduct, by, in its opinion, trying to get a rival penalised.

The Montreal stewards ultimately threw out Red Bull’s case.

Hamilton finished second in Monaco while Hadjar claimed his first F1 podium as a Red Bull driver in third.

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