Christian Horner claims Lewis Hamilton wanted Red Bull move in ‘secret meeting’

Lewis Hamilton wanted to move to Red Bull before joining Mercedes, Christian Horner has claimed.

Lewis Hamilton approached Red Bull, according to Christian Horner's new book
Lewis Hamilton approached Red Bull, according to Christian Horner's new book

Christian Horner has claimed Lewis Hamilton wanted to move to Red Bull before he joined Formula 1 rivals Mercedes, having revealed a “secret meeting” took place between the two parties. 

Hamilton left McLaren at the end of the 2012 season and made a switch to Mercedes on a multi-year deal in a move that was questioned by many in the F1 paddock. 

The Briton, who won his maiden F1 world title with McLaren in 2008, would go on to secure another six world championships with Mercedes before completing a blockbuster transfer to Ferrari in 2025. 

According to former Red Bull team principal Horner, Hamilton initially approached the Milton Keynes outfit about becoming Sebastian Vettel’s team-mate, with talks even held at Adrian Newey’s house. 

Hamilton could have been team-mates with Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull
Hamilton could have been team-mates with Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull

"Lewis Hamilton seemed to be losing heart at McLaren," Horner wrote in his new autobiography, Drive. "From the outside, his relationship with Jenson Button looked strained, and his head was dropping after a series of mechanical failures throughout 2012. 

“I occasionally bumped into him at races, and we were always friendly (despite his comment about Red Bull being just a drinks company), but I thought he seemed strangely vulnerable for a former world champion.

"Then, while checking my phone for missed calls and messages one day, I noticed his father's number on the screen and wondered whether Lewis was experiencing a change of opinion regarding Red Bull.

"When a secret meeting was then called, with Lewis, at Adrian [Newey]'s house near Ascot, my gut instinct was confirmed. He was looking to leave McLaren, and we were his preferred destination.

"'What will it take to join you guys?' he said, as we sat down. Adrian, who is not known for his poker face, looked ecstatic. I could hardly blame him. A driver pairing of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton was a tantalising prospect.”

Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013
Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013

Horner revealed that both he and Newey were “intrigued” by the prospect of joining forces with Hamilton, while former Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko held reservations about the potential signing. 

Red Bull were ultimately put off by the “staggering sums” of money that would have been required to make such a deal possible. 

"Certainly, Helmut looked unimpressed when he heard the news," Horner continued. "Lewis's arrival would likely impact Sebastian, his protégé, and he was clearly feeling apprehensive. 

“Intrigued, I tested the waters anyway. Simon [Fuller] was known to be a softly spoken person, but his opening gambit caused my ears to ring. 'You and I can do the biggest sports deal since Muhammad Ali,' he said boldly. I laughed, having grown familiar with the sports-agent vernacular. Simon was going to make a lot of money. And Red Bull would have to spend a fortune.

"Despite the undeniable marketing upside, I didn't pursue the idea with any real forcefulness. But the Lewis deal was going to appeal to someone. And I had a good idea of who that someone might be.

"Lewis had transformed into an iconic figure [by 2012], having won four races during his 2007 debut season with McLaren. Five years on, he was an elite racer known for his explosive pace, and arguably one of the competition's fastest ever drivers. He was the 2008 world champion, the winner of seventeen Grands Prix, and the holder of nineteen pole positions.

"As a driver, he was fantastic in the wet, fearless, and able to extract the absolute maximum from his car. He was also a commercial dream. Lewis was the face of countless billboard campaigns and TV adverts. Overall, he was just about the perfect challenger to Sebastian.

"Adrian, forever looking to improve the quality of drivers at Red Bull, was particularly enthusiastic. I couldn't blame him. Of course, the stumbling block was money. Any deal that brought Lewis to Red Bull would require staggering sums."

Tags:

F1
Lewis Hamilton
McLaren
Mercedes
Red Bull
Christian Horner
Sebastian Vettel
Adrian Newey
Christian Horner claims Lewis Hamilton wanted Red Bull move in ‘secret meeting’
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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