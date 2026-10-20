Brewing F1 lawsuit on eve of United States GP explained

A lawsuit is bubbling away behind the scenes as F1 gears up for the United States Grand Prix.

The start of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix
The start of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix

A Formula 1 legal dispute has broken out on the eve of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix. 

F1’s former fuel flow meter supplier, Sentronics Holdings LTD, has opened a federal lawsuit against its replacement, Allengra GmbH, alleging that the sensors now fitted to every F1 car infringe its patent. 

The British company filed the case in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas on 16 October. 

Sentronics was the FIA’s exclusive supplier from 2018 to 2025, before Allengra won the contract running from 2026 to 2030. 

Max Verstappen celebrates his first Singapore Grand Prix victory
Max Verstappen celebrates his first Singapore Grand Prix victory

The patent, number 11,391.609, was applied for in April 2017 and granted in July 2022. It relates to "a method and an associated flow meter for measuring fuel flow rate in a vehicle”. 

F1’s governing body the FIA measures fuel flow to cap engine power and ensure all teams burn energy at the same maximum legal rate. 

This is monitored by a special sensor known as a fuel flow meter which is fitted to every F1 car. 

What is Sentronics claiming? 

Sentronics claims that its own lab testing confirmed that Allengra devices are using the same patented methodologies.

As such, Sentronics is seeking damages and rulings against its successor, arguing that importing and using the parts in a race in the United States constitutes a direct infringement. 

“Sentronics Holdings Limited (“Sentronics”), files this Complaint for infringement of its United States Patent No. 11,391,609 (“the ‘609 Patent”) in violation of Sections 271(a), (b), and (c) of Title  35 of the United States Code, by Allengra GmbH (“Allengra”), “through its making, using, selling, offering for sale, or importing ultrasonic fuel flow measurement devices into the United States, and by inducing others, including Formula 1 (“F1”) racing teams and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (“FIA”), to use such devices in the United States, including at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, the Miami Grand Prix in Miami, Florida, and the Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada,” the complaint read, as per PlanetF1. 

“Upon information and belief, Allengra’s fuel flow sensors, including without limitation, Allengra’s FIA Fuel Flow Meter and all Allengra fuel flow meter products of substantially the same design, including variants marketed for WEC, IMSA, WSBK and other motorsport applications (collectively, the “Accused Products”), practice one or more claims of the ‘609 Patent.

“By supplying the Accused Products for use in F1 and other motorsport series that compete in the United States, and by actively marketing the Accused Products to United States customers in motorsport, UAV, aviation, marine, general automotive, and other industries, Allengra infringes and has infringed the ‘609 Patent, and has induced and contributed to infringement by racing teams and others operating in the United States.

Antonelli is on the cusp of winning his first F1 world title
Antonelli is on the cusp of winning his first F1 world title

“Allengra has been on notice of the ‘609 Patent and the patent family to which it belongs since at least August 2025, when Sentronics served formal written notice of infringement of the European counterpart patent, EP 3 449 221 B1. Allengra’s continued infringement of the ‘609 Patent in the United States is therefore willful.”

Will the US Grand Prix be impacted? 

The United States Grand Prix weekend is not set to be affected in any way. 

Sentronics has not asked for an emergency ban that would prevent the usage of the parts. The court has been asked to issue a summons. As such, the upcoming weekend is expected to proceed without being impacted. 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli will have his first opportunity to clinch his maiden F1 world championship in Austin. 

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Brewing F1 lawsuit on eve of United States GP explained
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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