MotoGP bikes set for demonstration run at F1 United States GP

MotoGP bikes will run at this weekend's F1 United States Grand Prix.

Marco Bezzecchi won the last MotoGP race at COTA
Marco Bezzecchi won the last MotoGP race at COTA

Four MotoGP bikes will take to the track for a demonstration run at Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix this weekend. 

31-time MotoGP winner Dani Pedrosa, reigning World Superbike champion Nicolo Bulega and MotoGP test riders Andrea Dovizioso and Lorenzo Savadori will hit the Circuit of the Americas in Austin on the bikes. 

It will provide F1 fans with a rare opportunity to see the bikes, which are capable of reaching speeds in excess of 225mph, in action around the iconic United States Grand Prix venue. 

The demonstration run will take place on Saturday 24 October from 11:40am to 12:00pm local time (4:40pm-5pm UK time), ahead of the final practice session. 

Start of the 2026 United States MotoGP
Start of the 2026 United States MotoGP

The crossover, which is likely to be the first of many similar events in the coming years, is seen as a good opportunity to bring MotoGP to a new audience, with 400,000 fans expected to attend COTA across the weekend.

F1 and MotoGP are both owned by Liberty Media, with the American mass media and entertainment company completing a €4.2 billion acquisition in 2024. 

MotoGP is also competing on the same weekend as F1, with its latest round of the 2026 season taking place at Philip Island in Australia. 

Ever since the takeover was announced, speculation has been rampant that a joint race event could take place between the two championships. 

"It's always special to ride a MotoGP bike at COTA, one of the most iconic circuits in the world,” Pedrosa said. 

Max Verstappen leads at the start of the 2025 United States Grand Prix
Max Verstappen leads at the start of the 2025 United States Grand Prix

"The United States Grand Prix is a truly unique and special event on the F1 calendar, attracting an incredible crowd and providing a great opportunity to give fans a taste of what makes MotoGP so exciting. 

“The speed, the sound and the performance of these bikes is something you have to experience in person, and I'm looking forward to sharing that with everyone in Austin.”

Bulega, who will make the switch to MotoGP next year with VR46, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to put MotoGP in front of one of the biggest crowds in world motorsport. The atmosphere at COTA is always incredible, and to ride a MotoGP bike in front of so many fans will be a special experience.

"MotoGP bikes are unlike anything else, and hopefully the laps will show just how spectacular our sport is. We're looking forward to putting on a great show and giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect when I return with MotoGP to Austin in 2027."

Tags:

F1
MotoGP
Circuit of the Americas
Austin
MotoGP bikes set for demonstration run at F1 United States GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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