The FIA concluded following meetings with the team representatives: “no significant and relevant new element that was unavailable to Haas at the time of the (original) decision.”

Haas launched their request for a review after seeing onboard footage of a number of drivers potentially exceeding track limits at Turn 6.

Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant, Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll were all suspected of potentially going off the track (on multiple occasions) at Turn 6 in the United States Grand Prix.

If successful with their protest, Haas could have seen Nico Hulkenberg move into seventh in the result, rather than 11th.

The FIA ultimately rejected Haas’ request as the evidence submitted was already available to them at the time - and the evidence wasn’t new.

It was also noted that the stewards weren't able to "accurately" or "consistently" penalise drivers at Turn 6 due to the poor positioning of the CCTV camera as it "did not cover the apex of the corner".

The FIA did add that "further solutions" to track limits - and the monitoring of them - should be found before the start of 2024, in conjunction with the circuits.