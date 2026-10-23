Charles Leclerc addresses F1 season doubts as birth of child nears

Charles Leclerc says he won’t miss any F1 races when his child is born

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 US GP
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 US GP
© Gold and Goose

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc says he will not miss any of the upcoming Formula 1 races despite the birth of his first child approaching.

The Monegasque announced earlier this year that he and his wife Alexandra were expecting their first child together.

With the due date expected in the coming weeks, it is also set to coincide with a hectic race schedule for Leclerc.

Assuming the Qatar and Abu Dhabi rounds go ahead, there are due to be six grands prix in the next seven weeks to see out the season.

Charles and Alexandra are expecting their first child
Charles and Alexandra are expecting their first child

But, speaking to the media on Thursday at the US Grand Prix, Leclerc says he won’t be sitting out any of the coming races.

“No, I don’t think I’ll miss a race,” he said.

“I don’t think I’ll miss a race, but obviously I’ll do absolutely everything to be at home as much as possible in between those races.

“So, I might arrive a little bit late. But I will be doing the races on Sunday.”

Leclerc outlines goal for the rest of 2026

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
© XPB Images

Ferrari has a chance to finish second in the constructors’ standings this season.

However, Leclerc believes Ferrari should be prioritising winning races again, having gone without since the British Grand Prix in early July.

“Honestly, the most important thing for us is to focus race by race and try to get as many wins as possible from now until the end of the season, which eventually, as a result, will give us second place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“But second place in the Constructors’ Championship isn’t something I really care about.

“It’s obviously better than third, but it wouldn’t be a huge satisfaction.

“A much bigger satisfaction would be for us to be able to fight for wins and actually win races before the end of the year.

“That would also be a good sign to start next year on a high.”

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Charles Leclerc
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Charles Leclerc addresses F1 season doubts as birth of child nears
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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