F1 teams’ US GP upgrades revealed after Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari pessimism

F1 teams have revealed their upgrades for the United States Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton downplayed Ferrari's upgrade for Austin
Lewis Hamilton downplayed Ferrari's upgrade for Austin

Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren are the headline Formula 1 teams bringing upgrades to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

F1 teams’ car presentation submissions were published by governing body the FIA ahead of Friday practice as usual, confirming that three of the leading frontrunners are bringing updated cars to Austin. 

Ferrari has brought what is believed to be its final major upgrade package of the 2026 season to the Circuit of the Americas. The updates to the SF-26 comprises four total parts, including a revised floor body, floor board, sidepod inlet and diffuser. 

Lewis Hamilton was quick to downplay Ferrari’s upgrade when he spoke to media during Thursday’s FIA driver press conference. 

Ferrari has brought an upgrade to COTA
Ferrari has brought an upgrade to COTA

“We have a very, very small upgrade this weekend. It's less than a tenth. It's like half a tenth,” the seven-time world champion insisted. “So, I don't think that propels us forward enough to necessarily challenge that deficit. 

“But maybe the track suits our car, and maybe they'll have a one-off weekend. Maybe Mercedes will have an off weekend again, and we'll be right there to take it.” 

Asked specifically about Ferrari’s chances in Austin, Hamilton added: “I have no idea whether or not we can win. 

“I think if you look at the horizon, the different performances through the year, Mercedes were leading for a second, then McLaren stepped up, and now you see Red Bull kind of dominating in the last couple of races. 

“So, I don't really see why that would potentially change, but I would imagine it's close between us all. I hope if we can get the car in the right place, hopefully we can be there or thereabouts.” 

Cadillac has an upgrade for its home F1 race
Cadillac has an upgrade for its home F1 race

McLaren has also introduced further upgrades in its bid to further improve its MCL40 challenger. 

The reigning world champions have brought a new front and rear corner, as well as a modified diffuser geometry to the United States. 

Red Bull will debut a new front wing as it looks to build on the back-to-back dominant victories claimed by Max Verstappen at the last two races in Malaysia and Singapore. 

The RB22 will also feature a new front corner aimed at improving material reliability. 

Mercedes has no new updates but has confirmed that both Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell will both run with the latest-specification W17 this weekend after carrying out a comparison test last time out in Singapore. 

Racing Bulls, Alpine, Audi and Cadillac have also brought upgrades to their respective cars for this weekend’s race. 

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F1 teams’ United States GP upgrades revealed after Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari pessimism
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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