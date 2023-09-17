Sainz fends off Norris and fast-charging Merc pair to end Red Bull's win streak

Sainz controlled the race from pole position for much of the race ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who got ahead of George Russell after starting on the softs.

The race appeared to be neutralised when the Safety Car was deployed on Lap 20 due to Logan Sargeant’s crash littering debris onto the circuit.

The Safety Car forced the majority of the grid in for new rubber as Sainz retained his lead ahead of Russell, while Lando Norris was able to get ahead of Leclerc.

The decisive point of the race was the Virtual Safety Car period on Lap 43 due to Esteban Ocon’s stricken Alpine.

Out of the top five, only Russell and Hamilton decided to pit for new mediums, leaving Sainz, Norris and Leclerc out on their worn hards.

Russell and Hamilton were lightning quick, reeling in the top three very quickly.

The Mercedes duo dispatched Leclerc promptly before closing up to the back of Sainz and Norris.

Russell looked like he had the pace to win the race, however, a masterstroke from Sainz, to give Norris DRS deliberately, ensured the McLaren could keep the fast-charging Mercedes drivers behind.

As a result, Sainz was able to take his second career victory with an outstanding drive at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Norris maintained second ahead of Hamilton, who inherited the podium after Russell crashed out on the final lap.

It did look like Hamilton was the quicker of the two Mercedes drivers in the closing laps as Russell was unable to pass Norris.

Leclerc fell off towards the end, crossing the line just a few tenths of Verstappen, who recovered to fifth.

Pierre Gasly was a strong sixth, making the most of Ocon’s DNF and Fernando Alonso’s torrid afternoon.

Oscar Piastri, Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson - his maiden F1 points - and Kevin Magnussen rounded out the top 10 in Singapore.