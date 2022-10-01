F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)

1 Oct 2022
Results from the final practice session at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2022 F1 world championship.

Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m57.782s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m58.308s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m58.848s
4Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m59.429s
5Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m59.562s
6Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team2m00.373s
7Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team2m00.911s
8Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team2m01.007s
9George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team2m01.010s
10Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team2m01.036s
11Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team2m01.089s
12Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team2m01.220s
13Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri2m01.245s
14Mick Schumacher GERHaas F1 Team2m01.502s
15Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 2m01.679s
16Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team2m01.791s
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing2m01.907s
18Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen2m02.066s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen2m02.599s
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing2m03.510s

Heavy rain hit the Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix.

This meant the pit exit remain closed as the track dried out, however, the session started on time to ensure qualifying will begin at 2pm - as originally scheduled.

Once the session got underway with 30 minutes to go, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc exchanged times at the top of the timesheets.

The Ferrari driver ultimately came out on top with an impressive 0.5s gap to his main rival.

Mercedes struggled with tyre temperature as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton struggled for grip.

Previous F1 Singapore GP winners

2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

 