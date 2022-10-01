F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
Results from the final practice session at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2022 F1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m57.782s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m58.308s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m58.848s
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m59.429s
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m59.562s
|6
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|2m00.373s
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|2m00.911s
|8
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|2m01.007s
|9
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|2m01.010s
|10
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2m01.036s
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|2m01.089s
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|2m01.220s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|2m01.245s
|14
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|2m01.502s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|2m01.679s
|16
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2m01.791s
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|2m01.907s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|2m02.066s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|2m02.599s
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|2m03.510s
Heavy rain hit the Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix.
This meant the pit exit remain closed as the track dried out, however, the session started on time to ensure qualifying will begin at 2pm - as originally scheduled.
Once the session got underway with 30 minutes to go, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc exchanged times at the top of the timesheets.
The Ferrari driver ultimately came out on top with an impressive 0.5s gap to his main rival.
Mercedes struggled with tyre temperature as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton struggled for grip.
Previous F1 Singapore GP winners
2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)