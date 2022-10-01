F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m57.782s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m58.308s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m58.848s 4 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m59.429s 5 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m59.562s 6 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 2m00.373s 7 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 2m00.911s 8 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 2m01.007s 9 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 2m01.010s 10 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 2m01.036s 11 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 2m01.089s 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 2m01.220s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 2m01.245s 14 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team 2m01.502s 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 2m01.679s 16 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2m01.791s 17 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 2m01.907s 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 2m02.066s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 2m02.599s 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 2m03.510s

Heavy rain hit the Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix.

This meant the pit exit remain closed as the track dried out, however, the session started on time to ensure qualifying will begin at 2pm - as originally scheduled.

Once the session got underway with 30 minutes to go, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc exchanged times at the top of the timesheets.

The Ferrari driver ultimately came out on top with an impressive 0.5s gap to his main rival.

Mercedes struggled with tyre temperature as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton struggled for grip.

Previous F1 Singapore GP winners

2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)