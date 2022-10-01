F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Full Qualifying results

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - QUALIFYING RESULTS Pos. Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m54.129s 1m52.343s 1m49.412s 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 1m54.404s 1m52.818s 1m49.434s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m53.161s 1m52.691s 1m49.466s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m54.559s 1m53.219s 1m49.583s 5 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m55.360s 1m53.127s 1m49.966s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m55.914s 1m53.492s 1m50.584s 7 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m55.606s 1m53.546s 1m51.211s 8 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m53.057s 1m52.723s 1m51.395s 9 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 1m55.103s 1m54.006s 1m51.573s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m55.314s 1m53.848s 1m51.983s 11 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m54.633s 1m54.012s 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m55.629s 1m54.211s 13 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team 1m55.736s 1m54.370s 14 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m55.602s 1m54.380s 15 Guanyu Zhou CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m55.375s 1m55.518s 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m56.083s 17 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m56.226s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m56.337s 19 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m56.985s 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 1m57.532s

Charles Leclerc claimed his ninth pole position of the year in a dramatic qualifying session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore.

The session started in wet conditions as the track dried very slowly.

When it got to Q3, everyone went out on slicks with Max Verstappen looking like he was going to take pole position before being told to abort his final lap - which was 0.9s up on Leclerc's provisional pole time.

This allowed Leclerc to edge out Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen is set to start from eighth as he looks to claim his second title.

Previous F1 Singapore GP winners

2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)