F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Full Qualifying results

1 Oct 2022
Full results from qualifying at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2022 F1 world championship.

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - QUALIFYING RESULTS
Pos.DriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m54.129s1m52.343s1m49.412s
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing1m54.404s1m52.818s1m49.434s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m53.161s1m52.691s1m49.466s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m54.559s1m53.219s1m49.583s
5Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m55.360s1m53.127s1m49.966s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m55.914s1m53.492s1m50.584s
7Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m55.606s1m53.546s1m51.211s
8Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m53.057s1m52.723s1m51.395s
9Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m55.103s1m54.006s1m51.573s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m55.314s1m53.848s1m51.983s
11George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m54.633s1m54.012s 
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m55.629s1m54.211s 
13Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1m55.736s1m54.370s 
14Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m55.602s1m54.380s 
15Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m55.375s1m55.518s 
16Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m56.083s  
17Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m56.226s  
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m56.337s  
19Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m56.985s  
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m57.532s

Charles Leclerc claimed his ninth pole position of the year in a dramatic qualifying session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore.

The session started in wet conditions as the track dried very slowly.

When it got to Q3, everyone went out on slicks with Max Verstappen looking like he was going to take pole position before being told to abort his final lap - which was 0.9s up on Leclerc's provisional pole time.

This allowed Leclerc to edge out Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen is set to start from eighth as he looks to claim his second title.

Previous F1 Singapore GP winners

2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

 