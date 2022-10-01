F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Full Qualifying results
Full results from qualifying at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2022 F1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - QUALIFYING RESULTS
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m54.129s
|1m52.343s
|1m49.412s
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|1m54.404s
|1m52.818s
|1m49.434s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m53.161s
|1m52.691s
|1m49.466s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m54.559s
|1m53.219s
|1m49.583s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m55.360s
|1m53.127s
|1m49.966s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m55.914s
|1m53.492s
|1m50.584s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m55.606s
|1m53.546s
|1m51.211s
|8
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m53.057s
|1m52.723s
|1m51.395s
|9
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|1m55.103s
|1m54.006s
|1m51.573s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m55.314s
|1m53.848s
|1m51.983s
|11
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m54.633s
|1m54.012s
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m55.629s
|1m54.211s
|13
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|1m55.736s
|1m54.370s
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m55.602s
|1m54.380s
|15
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m55.375s
|1m55.518s
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m56.083s
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m56.226s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m56.337s
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m56.985s
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|1m57.532s
Charles Leclerc claimed his ninth pole position of the year in a dramatic qualifying session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore.
The session started in wet conditions as the track dried very slowly.
When it got to Q3, everyone went out on slicks with Max Verstappen looking like he was going to take pole position before being told to abort his final lap - which was 0.9s up on Leclerc's provisional pole time.
This allowed Leclerc to edge out Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.
Verstappen is set to start from eighth as he looks to claim his second title.
Previous F1 Singapore GP winners
2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)