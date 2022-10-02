F1 standings 2022: World Championship points after the 2022 Singapore GP

2 Oct 2022
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.

2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing11341
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3237
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing2235
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0203
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1202
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0170
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team0100
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team066
9Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team059
10Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen046
11Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team029
12Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team024
13Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri023
14Kevin MagnussenDANHaas F1 Team022
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team013
16Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team012
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 011
18Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen06
19Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing04
20Nyck de VriesNEDWilliams Racing02
21Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team00
22Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing00
2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing13576
2Scuderia Ferrari4439
3Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0373
4McLaren F1 Team0129
5BWT Alpine F1 Team0125
6Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen052
7Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team037
8Haas F1 Team034
9Scuderia AlphaTauri 034
10Williams Racing06

Max Verstappen now leads the championship by 104 points ahead of Charles Leclerc.

He can claim his second F1 drivers' title at the Japanese Grand Prix next weekend.

The battle for second is hotting up with Leclerc just two points ahead of Sergio Perez.

Similarly, there's a single point between George Russell and Carlos Sainz.

In the midfield, McLaren have moved ahead of Alpine for fourth in the standings.

Aston Martin enjoyed their best weekend of the year, moving up to seventh overall. 

 