F1 standings 2022: World Championship points after the 2022 Singapore GP
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.
|2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|11
|341
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|237
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|2
|235
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|203
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|202
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|170
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|100
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|66
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|59
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|46
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|29
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|24
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|23
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DAN
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|22
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|13
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|12
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|11
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|6
|19
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|4
|20
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Williams Racing
|0
|2
|21
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|0
|22
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|13
|576
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|439
|3
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|373
|4
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|129
|5
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|125
|6
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|52
|7
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|37
|8
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|34
|9
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|34
|10
|Williams Racing
|0
|6
Max Verstappen now leads the championship by 104 points ahead of Charles Leclerc.
He can claim his second F1 drivers' title at the Japanese Grand Prix next weekend.
The battle for second is hotting up with Leclerc just two points ahead of Sergio Perez.
Similarly, there's a single point between George Russell and Carlos Sainz.
In the midfield, McLaren have moved ahead of Alpine for fourth in the standings.
Aston Martin enjoyed their best weekend of the year, moving up to seventh overall.