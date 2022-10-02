F1 standings 2022: World Championship points after the 2022 Singapore GP

2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 11 341 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 3 237 3 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 2 235 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 0 203 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 202 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 0 170 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 0 100 8 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 66 9 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 59 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 0 46 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 0 29 12 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 0 24 13 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 0 23 14 Kevin Magnussen DAN Haas F1 Team 0 22 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 0 13 16 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team 0 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 0 11 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 0 6 19 Alexander Albon THA Williams Racing 0 4 20 Nyck de Vries NED Williams Racing 0 2 21 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 0 0 22 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 0 0

2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 13 576 2 Scuderia Ferrari 4 439 3 Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 0 373 4 McLaren F1 Team 0 129 5 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 125 6 Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 0 52 7 Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 0 37 8 Haas F1 Team 0 34 9 Scuderia AlphaTauri 0 34 10 Williams Racing 0 6

Max Verstappen now leads the championship by 104 points ahead of Charles Leclerc.

He can claim his second F1 drivers' title at the Japanese Grand Prix next weekend.

The battle for second is hotting up with Leclerc just two points ahead of Sergio Perez.

Similarly, there's a single point between George Russell and Carlos Sainz.

In the midfield, McLaren have moved ahead of Alpine for fourth in the standings.

Aston Martin enjoyed their best weekend of the year, moving up to seventh overall.