F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)

18 Nov 2022
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu

Results from the first practice session at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2022 F1 world championship.

Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m26.633s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m26.853s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m26.888s
4Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing1m26.967s
5Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m27.201s
6Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m27.268s
7Robert ShwartzmanISRScuderia Ferrari1m27.429s
8Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m27.619s
9Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m27.655s
10Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m27.840s
11Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m27.845s
12Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m27.791s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m27.991s
14Robert KubicaPOLAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m28.064s
15Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m28.098s
16Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m28.142s
17Pietro FittipaldiBRAHaas F1 Team1m28.204s
18Pato O'WardMEXMcLaren F1 Team1m28.350s
19Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m28.484s
20Felipe DrugovichBRAAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m28.672s

Lewis Hamilton set the pace in the opening practice session at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Charles Leclerc was third behind the two Mercedes drivers ahead of Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson, who was in the car in place of Max Verstappen.

Recent Abu Dhabi winners:

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

 