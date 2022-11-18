F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
Results from the first practice session at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2022 F1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m26.633s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m26.853s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m26.888s
|4
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|1m26.967s
|5
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m27.201s
|6
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m27.268s
|7
|Robert Shwartzman
|ISR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m27.429s
|8
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.619s
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m27.655s
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m27.840s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m27.845s
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m27.791s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m27.991s
|14
|Robert Kubica
|POL
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m28.064s
|15
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m28.098s
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|1m28.142s
|17
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Haas F1 Team
|1m28.204s
|18
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m28.350s
|19
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m28.484s
|20
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m28.672s
Lewis Hamilton set the pace in the opening practice session at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell.
Charles Leclerc was third behind the two Mercedes drivers ahead of Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson, who was in the car in place of Max Verstappen.
Recent Abu Dhabi winners:
2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2020 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)