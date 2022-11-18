F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m26.633s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m26.853s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m26.888s 4 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 1m26.967s 5 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m27.201s 6 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m27.268s 7 Robert Shwartzman ISR Scuderia Ferrari 1m27.429s 8 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m27.619s 9 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m27.655s 10 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m27.840s 11 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m27.845s 12 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m27.791s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m27.991s 14 Robert Kubica POL Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m28.064s 15 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m28.098s 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 1m28.142s 17 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Haas F1 Team 1m28.204s 18 Pato O'Ward MEX McLaren F1 Team 1m28.350s 19 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m28.484s 20 Felipe Drugovich BRA Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m28.672s

Lewis Hamilton set the pace in the opening practice session at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Charles Leclerc was third behind the two Mercedes drivers ahead of Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson, who was in the car in place of Max Verstappen.

Recent Abu Dhabi winners:

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)