F1 2023 standings: World Championship points after the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Round 4.
|2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|93
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|87
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|60
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|48
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|34
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|28
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|28
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|27
|9
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|10
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|8
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|4
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|0
|4
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|4
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|4
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|0
|2
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|2
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|1
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|1
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|20
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|0
|2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|180
|2
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|87
|3
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|76
|4
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|62
|5
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|14
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|8
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|8
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|0
|6
|9
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|2
|10
|Williams Racing
|0
|1