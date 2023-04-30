F1 2023 standings: World Championship points after the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Lewis Larkam's picture
30 Apr 2023
(L to R): Race winner Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with second placed team mate Max

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Round 4.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing293
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing287
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team060
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team048
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari034
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari028
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team028
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team027
9Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team010
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team08
11Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team04
12Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
13Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team04
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team04
15Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake02
16Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 02
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing01
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team01
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
20Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing4180
2Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team087
3Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team076
4Scuderia Ferrari062
5McLaren F1 Team014
6BWT Alpine F1 Team08
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team07
8Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake06
9Scuderia AlphaTauri 02
10Williams Racing01

 

 