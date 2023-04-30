What Perez, Verstappen, Leclerc spoke about in the cooldown room

What Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc spoke about in the cooldown room at Azerbaijan GP
Here's what Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc discussed in the cooldown room after the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Perez stormed to his second F1 victory of the season as he lived up to his 'king of the streets' nickname.
Verstappen lost out on the win through the Safety Car phase, with the Dutchman making reference to it in his post-race chat with Perez.
Here's what was said...
LECLERC: You were pushing flat-out?
VERSTAPPEN: We were quite close but when you’re following close, it’s really tough. At one point it opened up a bit…
LECLERC: What lap times at the end?
VERSTAPPEN: 1:43.4s but you were quite quick at the end?
Perez enters the room
PEREZ: Not much action out there?
LECLERC: For me it was the loneliest race ever.
PEREZ: How far ahead did you finish?
LECLERC: Fernando was coming back at the end - I think he finished six-tenths behind me
VERSTAPPEN: Oh, What?
PEREZ: You finished fourth?
Leclerc: He was really quick.
PEREZ: You were unlucky there.
VERSTAPPEN: It was a bit painful but it happens. Sometimes. You had it last year in Jeddah.