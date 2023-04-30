What Perez, Verstappen, Leclerc spoke about in the cooldown room

Perez stormed to his second F1 victory of the season as he lived up to his 'king of the streets' nickname.

Verstappen lost out on the win through the Safety Car phase, with the Dutchman making reference to it in his post-race chat with Perez.

Are Sprint Races ACTUALLY Working in Formula 1? Video of Are Sprint Races ACTUALLY Working in Formula 1?

Here's what was said...

LECLERC: You were pushing flat-out?

VERSTAPPEN: We were quite close but when you’re following close, it’s really tough. At one point it opened up a bit…

LECLERC: What lap times at the end?

VERSTAPPEN: 1:43.4s but you were quite quick at the end?

Perez enters the room

PEREZ: Not much action out there?

LECLERC: For me it was the loneliest race ever.

PEREZ: How far ahead did you finish?

LECLERC: Fernando was coming back at the end - I think he finished six-tenths behind me

VERSTAPPEN: Oh, What?

PEREZ: You finished fourth?

Leclerc: He was really quick.

PEREZ: You were unlucky there.

VERSTAPPEN: It was a bit painful but it happens. Sometimes. You had it last year in Jeddah.