F1 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid: How today’s race will begin

2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - STARTING GRID Pos. Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 3 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 10 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 11 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 12 Nyck de Vries NED Scuderia AlphaTauri 13 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 16 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 20 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing

Can Fernando Alonso win the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix? Video of Can Fernando Alonso win the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen starts from pole position, having pipped Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin in a pulsating qualifying session.

Esteban Ocon will start third for Alpine, ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

All three have been promoted up one position after Charles Leclerc, who qualified third, was handed a three-place grid penalty for blocking Lando Norris in Q3.

The Monegasque will now go from sixth, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Mercedes’ George Russell and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda.

Completing the top 10 starters is McLaren’s Norris.

Red Bull drivers top and tail the Monaco grid, with Sergio Perez starting 20th and last following his Q1 shunt.