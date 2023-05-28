F1 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid: How today’s race will begin
This is how Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, round six of the 2023 F1 world championship, will begin...
|2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|3
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|10
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|12
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|16
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen starts from pole position, having pipped Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin in a pulsating qualifying session.
Esteban Ocon will start third for Alpine, ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.
All three have been promoted up one position after Charles Leclerc, who qualified third, was handed a three-place grid penalty for blocking Lando Norris in Q3.
The Monegasque will now go from sixth, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Mercedes’ George Russell and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda.
Completing the top 10 starters is McLaren’s Norris.
Red Bull drivers top and tail the Monaco grid, with Sergio Perez starting 20th and last following his Q1 shunt.