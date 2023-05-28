F1 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid: How today’s race will begin

Lewis Larkam's picture
28 May 2023
(L to R): Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with second placed Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in

This is how Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, round six of the 2023 F1 world championship, will begin...

2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
3Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
9Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 
10Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
11Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
12Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
16Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
19Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
20Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing

Can Fernando Alonso win the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen starts from pole position, having pipped Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin in a pulsating qualifying session. 

Esteban Ocon will start third for Alpine, ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. 

All three have been promoted up one position after Charles Leclerc, who qualified third, was handed a three-place grid penalty for blocking Lando Norris in Q3. 

The Monegasque will now go from sixth, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Mercedes’ George Russell and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda. 

Completing the top 10 starters is McLaren’s Norris. 

Red Bull drivers top and tail the Monaco grid, with Sergio Perez starting 20th and last following his Q1 shunt. 