The McLaren driver was seen driving a classic car with Magui Corceiro, who was in a relationship with Chelsea’s Joao Felix.

Corceiro, aged 20, is an actress from Portugal.

"I haven't tried to hide anything when I've gone out to a restaurant,” Norris told The Sun when questioned about being seen with Corceiro.

“You are allowed to do whatever you want.

"I know that so many presumptions are made just because I'm seen with someone, which I find hilarious.

"If I wanted to hide something I feel I can hide it well - but I'm not trying to hide anything.”

Asked if it was difficult to avoid scrutiny, Norris said: "At the end of the day, if I wanted my life to be more private I would say yes.

“But I don't want to just stay in my house all day and sit behind a computer.

"But it seems I can't have friends nowadays, can't be seen with someone without somehow being in a relationship."

Norris was previously romantically involved with Luisinha Oliveira, a Portuguese model.

But it seems like he can count on extra support at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix…