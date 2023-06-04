F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix

4 Jun 2023
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain,

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix - Round 7.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing5170
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2117
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team099
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team087
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team065
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari058
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari042
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team035
9Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team025
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team015
11Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team012
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
13Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team05
14Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
15Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
16Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 02
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team02
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing01
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
20Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing7287
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0152
3Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0134
4Scuderia Ferrari0100
5BWT Alpine F1 Team040
6McLaren F1 Team017
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team08
8Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake08
9Scuderia AlphaTauri 02
10Williams Racing01