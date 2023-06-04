Hamilton finished second at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix, and Russell third, in a great performance from the Mercedes duo to trail Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Rosberg, a day earlier, called for Hamilton to “apologise” to Russell for their clash in qualifying.

But it was later only Mercedes and Russell who were warned by stewards.

When Hamilton was interviews by Rosberg after his podium finish in Barcelona, there was no awkwardness.

“What an awesome crowd,” Hamilton said. “Gracias to everyone in Barcelona!

“What a result for our team. We definitely didn’t expect to have the result that we had today.

“So I really want to take my hat off to my team.

“A big, big thankyou to everyone back at the factory for continuing to push, and bring us closer to the Red Bulls.

“They are still a bit ahead but we’ll keep chasing them down.

“This is an amazing result. George did a great job as well.”

Rosberg had previously said about the Hamilton-Russell clash in qualifying: “Lewis decided to go for it and overtake and George didn’t see him at all. So it’s kind of just unfortunate.

"But I think there will be some serious discussions nevertheless.

“George apologised, which I think is right, but I think Lewis also needs to apologise because if Lewis goes through, George's lap is done.

"Lewis would be right in front and George would be stuck behind him and his lap will be ruined. It was his last try to get into Q3, so also Lewis needs to apologise later on.”