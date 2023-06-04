Verstappen romps to Spanish GP win as Hamilton leads double Merc podium

Aside from having to fend off Carlos Sainz’s attack into Turn 1 at the start, Verstappen breezed to his third consecutive win as he racked up his 40th grand prix victory.

Did Mercedes' Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work? Video of Did Mercedes&#039; Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work?

The two-time world champion’s fifth win in seven races has seen him further strengthen his position at the top of the drivers’ world championship, with teammate Sergio Perez enduring another difficult weekend.

Having survived first-lap contact with McLaren’s Lando Norris, Hamilton claimed a distant second place behind Verstappen as Mercedes upgraded W14 demonstrated impressive race pace.

Mercedes teammate George Russell turned in a brilliant fightback from 12th on the grid to secure the final spot on the podium ahead of Perez’s recovering Red Bull.

Carlos Sainz slipped from the front row to finish fifth as the lead Ferrari driver, ahead of the Aston Martin duo of Lance Stroll and home hero Fernando Alonso.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon took eighth ahead of Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu and teammate Pierre Gasly, who completed the top 10.

11th place compounded a dreadful weekend for Charles Leclerc, who struggled to make progress from his pit lane start after his shock Q1 elimination in qualifying.

After first-corner contact with Hamilton effectively ruined his race, Norris had a miserable run to a lowly 17th.