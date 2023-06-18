F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix - Round 8.
|2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|6
|195
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|126
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|117
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|102
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|68
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|65
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|54
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|37
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|29
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|15
|11
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|12
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|7
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|6
|14
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|5
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|0
|5
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|0
|4
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|2
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|2
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|20
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|0
|2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|321
|2
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|167
|3
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|154
|4
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|122
|5
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|44
|6
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|17
|7
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|0
|9
|8
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|8
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|7
|10
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|2