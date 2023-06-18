F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix

18 Jun 2023
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix - Round 8.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing6195
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2126
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0117
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0102
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari068
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team065
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari054
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team037
9Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team029
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team015
11Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team012
12Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing07
13Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
14Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team05
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake05
16Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 02
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team02
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
20Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing8321
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0167
3Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0154
4Scuderia Ferrari0122
5BWT Alpine F1 Team044
6McLaren F1 Team017
7Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake09
8MoneyGram Haas F1 Team08
9Williams Racing07
10Scuderia AlphaTauri 02