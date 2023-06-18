Hamilton’s stark admission to Verstappen in cooldown room

The seven-time world champion was unable to prevent Red Bull’s unbeaten start to the 2023 season, but did claim another podium in third place behind Verstappen and Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin.

The three engaged in an insightful exchange in the post-race cooldown room before they went to celebrate on the podium.

After some initial chat about the circuit’s bumpiness, Verstappen asked Hamilton: “You had a good last stint?”

Hamilton replied: “Yeah.”

Verstappen added: “Initially, it really kicked on.”

Hamilton responded: “Yup.”

Verstappen continued: “Compared to the first medium, right?”

Hamilton admitted he “really struggled” in the first stint, before revealing Mercedes’ key weakness to Red Bull.

"We suck in the low speed corners,” he said. “Your rear-end is insane.

Alonso, who was a late arrival as he entered the room last of the trio, questioned: “Mine?”

To which Hamilton said: “His [Verstappen’s]. But yours is pretty awesome too!”